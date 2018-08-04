Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

4th Annual Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation Festival

The Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation has announced that its biggest fundraiser of the year will be held at River Fest Park, along the Buffalo River. The music showcase festival will feature live music including country, bluegrass, R&B, folk, rock, pop, rockabilly, jazz funk, soul, honky-tonk, swing, Celtic, Cajun, and Americana. 

The 2018 festival will feature beer, food, artists, vendors, and a whole lot of brilliant live music, including:

  • The Brothers Blue – Country/Bluegrass/Cajun/Celtic
  • Copper & Gin Band – Americana Alt/Bluegrass
  • Tom Stahl and the Dangerfields – R&B/Folk/Rock/Pop/Rockabilly/Country
  • Critt’s Juke Joint – Jazz Funk/Soul/R&B
  • The Steam Donkeys – Country/Rock/Honky-tonk/Swing
  • McCarthyizm – Celtic Rock/Pop Rockers

The festival is family friendly – kids under 12 years of age get in for free. This is a rain of shine event. The proceeds will benefit The Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation, which is in place to promote American music in Buffalo, as well as music in general.

2 PM – 10 PM

Presale $7 /Gate $10/ Kids under 12 Free

Purchase tickets

River Fest Park | 249 Ohio Street | Buffalo, NY

See Facebook event

