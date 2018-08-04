The 2018 Canalside Auto and Boat Show is about to get underway. The show, which features new vehicles, boats, RV’s, trailers, and some special surprises, kicks off today (Friday, August 3) at 5pm. Show Co-Producers NFADA, Anchor Marine, and Canalside will unveil some of the most current vehicles to hit showroom floors, in an outdoor setting that the whole family will enjoy.
Over 20 Automobile and RV Manufacturers will be represented courtesy of the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association, Inc., as well as the premier boat dealers in Western New York.
Per usual, there will be plenty of other attractions at Canalside this weekend, including the GlassBarge and the Lois McClure sailing canal boat. There are opportunities to get out onto the water, kayaking and stand up paddleboarding. There are also plenty of lawn games and boardwalk attractions, including food vendors, a beer garden, and a passive beach.
The Canalside Auto and Boat Show is a great reason to pay a visit to the waterfront this weekend. There are plenty of other reasons to stick around after you’ve walked the show.
4th Annual Canalside Auto and Boat Show
Friday August 3 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 4 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday August 5 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Free
Visit CanalsideBuffalo for details.
Photo courtesy Canalside