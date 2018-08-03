3rd Annual Golden Steps 4 to be Held Saturday at the Falls

The third annual pediatric cancer awareness walk, led by baby Shawn, will be held Saturday night when Niagara Falls will be lit up gold for pediatric cancer awareness. The walk will provide much needed support for kids with cancer and their families being treated locally as well as helping fund research to find cures. The proceeds will go to the Brian Moorman’s Punt Foundation and Go4theGoal organization.

The walk was started to bring awareness to pediatric cancer. Shawn Kennedy was diagnosed with DIPG, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, which is a terminal tumor in the brainstem. The doctor gives the child six months to a year to live upon diagnosis. There is no cure for this cancer. Shawn had two brainstem biopsies done and 30 rounds of radiation. Shawn goes every three months for an MRI. He is 34 months post diagnosed with a stable tumor.

Registration will be adjacent to Maid of the Mist entrance at 6:30 pm. A press conference will be held at 7 and entertainment begins at 7:30. The Walk will start at 7:45. Speakers include Mayor Dyster, Councilman Ezra Scott, PUNT Director Gwen Mysiak, Go4theGoal founder Beth Stephanacci, and University of Buffalo Head Women’s Coach Felicia Legette-Jack.