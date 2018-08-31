In recent years, downtown has come alive with new buildings, rehabbed buildings, new loft apartments, new restaurants, waterfront enhancements, and even cars sharing Main Street. In order to get the full picture of this progress, there is an important element that ties it all together. The opening of Buffalo’s theater season is remarkable in many ways, but the most exciting feature is the way that Theater District suddenly comes to life, tying together all of the recent developments. The marquees are lit, theater-goers flood the sidewalks, and local bars and restaurants are energized. If you’ve ever experienced a college campus coming back to life after a lazy hazy summer, the advent of the theater season is quite similar.

The 37th annual celebration Curtain Up! 2018 will take place in Buffalo’s historic Theatre District on Friday, September 14, 2018. This year’s opening of Buffalo’s professional theatre season is presented by the Theatre District Association of Western New York and M&T Bank.

Altogether, theater-goers can choose from 12 professional theatrical productions (comedies, musicals, cabarets, improv, dramas, etc.), while also opting to attend the highly anticipated cocktails and a creative black-tie gala dinner (5:30-7:30 under the tent at Fountain Plaza). All curtains rise at 8pm on that evening. Once the theaters let out at 10pm, Main Street (in the Theater District) sizzles with food trucks, cash bars, and free outdoor entertainment.

“The Theatre District Association of WNY is proud to present the 37th Annual Curtain Up! event in partnership with M&T Bank,” says Lisa Ludwig, President of the Theatre District Association of WNY (TDA). “This event grows year after year because of the strength and creativity of our theatre community, but more importantly, because of the passion and dedication of our patrons. We’re excited about what’s in store for this year’s event as well as the upcoming theatre season and look forward to seeing everyone downtown to celebrate.”

For information, or to purchase tickets for the Gala Dinner: call 716-847-0850 or visit www.tda-wny.com for a full list of productions.. Tickets are $100 per person – corporate tables are available.

Act I – Cocktails & Dinner – 5:30 PM-7:30 PM

Join fellow theatre goers under the tent at Fountain Plaza for a creative black-tie Gala Dinner courtesy of Rich’s Catering

A cash bar cocktail party begins at 5:30 PM.

Dinner is served at 6:15 PM.

Seating is limited – call (716) 847-0850 for priority reservations

Or dine at one of the fine restaurants in the Theatre District (Reservations recommended)

Act II – Curtains Rise on 2016/17 Season Theatre Performances – 8:00 PM

Support your favorite theatre!

Make reservations for one of Curtain Up!’s 12 professional theatre performances.

Curtains rise promptly at 8:00 PM.

Seating is limited, so don’t delay.

Act III – Free Street Party – 10:00 PM

When the theatres let out at 10 PM, the Theatre District comes alive with free outdoor entertainment.

Join the actors, directors, singers, dancers and other theatre professionals as they enjoy a wide range of live musical entertainers, food trucks and surprise entertainment!

Line-up Of Theatrical Performances – 12 Curtain Up! productions:

All performances on Friday, September 14th start at 8:00 PM

PHILOSOPHUS

Alleyway Theatre | 1 Curtain Up Alley | Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600 ext. 0

Admission Price: $32

WONDERLAND

Birds Nest Productions | 64 Fillmore Avenue | Buffalo NY 14210

Admission Price $45

SHIFTING GEARS

Buffalo United Artists | Main Street Cabaret at Alleyway Theatre | 1 Curtain Up Alley | Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-886-9239

Admission Price: $15-$25

COMEDY SPORTZ

The Arena | 4476 Main Street | Amherst NY 14226 | 716-393-8669

Admission $9-$12

GOLDEN BOY

Irish Classical Theatre Company | The Andrews Theatre | 625 Main Street | Buffalo NY 14203 | 716-853-ICTC

Admission $50

SWEENEY TODD

The Kavinoky Theatre | 320 Porter Avenuen| Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-829-7668

Admission Prices: $15-$42

PUMP BOYS & DINETTES

Musicalfare Theatre | 4380 Main Street | Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540

Admission Prices: $44

GENTLEMEN PREFER DIVAS: Buffalo Legends

O’Connell and Company | Shea’s Smith Theatre | 658 Main Street | Buffalo NY 14202 | 716-847-0850

Admission: $30

PURLIE

Paul Robeson Theatre at the African American Cultural Center | 350 Masten Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14209 | 716-884-2013 x103

Admission Price: TBA

FAHRENHEIT 451

Subversive Theatre Collective | Manny Fried Playhouse | 255 Great Arrow Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-462-5549

Admission Prices: $25-$30

HAMILTUNES: An American Singalong

Shea’s 710 Theatre | 710 Main Street | Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-0850

Admission Prices: $17.76

PINKALICIOUS

Theatre of Youth | 203 Allen Street | Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-884-4400 ext. 304

Admission Price: $15-$28

For more information about each production please go to tda-wny.com