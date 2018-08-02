2nd day of Buffalo 48 Hour Film Project set to get underway

Today was the first day that screenings of Buffalo 48 Hour Film Project films took place at North Park Theatre. The screenings being held throughout the course of two days (all weekend) are the culmination of 24 short filming projects that took place in Buffalo between August 10 and 12. A wide range of filmmakers took part in the project, “ranging from beginners to serious amateurs to serious professionals.” All of the participants were given 48 hours to come up with a short film, pretty much from soup to nuts. Talk about pressure… and fun!
Buffalo’s winner will screen at Filmapalooza 2019 in Orlando, Florida competing with 130 international cities to screen at the Festival De Cannes.
The Buffalo 48 Hour Film Project gives filmmakers and other film talents a chance to participate in a fast paced filming exercise that is internationally recognized. There’s still one more day to catch screenings at The North Park Theatre – you can check out this Facebook page for further details. This is a great opportunity for filmmakers to see their short films up on the big screen. It’s also a lot of fun for the audience to check out the works of local film talents.
Saturday screenings
- A Ray of Color Ekaete Bailey
- Beef Stewdios Jerry Theresanathan
- BMVM Michael Militello
- Buffalo Above Brandon Moran
- Couple Guys Matthew Davies
- Gemhouse Shauna Presto
- Generous Blur Ben Richey
- Rivers INKD Aaron Doolittle
- Shut Up Mom I’m Making a Film Productions Andrew Rich
- SWG Productions Danielle Morgera
- The Good Taste Club Craig Acton
- The Pack Mules Jared Matesic
Sunday screenings
- Buffalo Jeanne Vinal
- Cobb’s Hill Productions Jason Gerlach
- Dark Labs Mike Raisch
- Fighting Mongoose Pictures Kevin Minorczyk
- Jiang Hu Cinema Lamont Bellsarios
- Kitchen Productions Louise Schoene
- Lake Bottom Pictures Dominic Lauricella
- Not Guilty! Christopher Brechtel
- Partially Submerged Elephants Travis Carlson
- PizzaDog Studios Bill Paterson
- Power Lens Productions Matthew DiMaria
- Vegan Leather Darryl Hart
North Park Theatre | 1428 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo 14216