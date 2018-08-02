Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2nd Annual Barks at the Brewery

The Buffalo Barkery will be hosting a super dog friendly event that encourages attendees to bring their pooches along for some fun, while raising money for a good cause. On Sunday, August 12, from 1pm to 4pm, people will come together to celebrate their four-legged friends.

100% of proceeds from the day will go to support the shelter and their mission to find forever homes for the animals in their care. 

The day will include:

  • Gift Basket Raffles
  • Food Trucks
  • Pet Portraits
  • Adoptable pets from City of Buffalo Animal Shelter 
  • Goodies for sale to support Rock-A-Bully / Fix A Bull WNY
  • And a few surprises!!

This is the second year in a row that this event is being held at the brewery. Thanks to the vision of the Buffalo Barkery, people can have a great time at a fun-filled event, while supporting our four-legged friends who can’t speak up for themselves.

*If you’re feeling extra generous, please help out the animals by bringing an item from the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter’s Wish List

Sunday, August 12, 2018

1pm-4pm

Resurgence Brewing Company | 1250 Niagara Street | Buffalo NY

Bring a chair and kick back, relax, enjoy some craft beers, and help homeless pets

See Facebook event

Tips and Reminders:

*All dogs MUST be on a leash. No retractable leashes, please.

*Please remember to clean up after your pup. 

**Be aware this event will have many different dogs of all ages and sizes. Organizers ask that you use your better judgement with your dog’s behavior and encourage only dogs that are spayed and neutered to attend. We reserve the right to ask any aggressive dogs to leave.

