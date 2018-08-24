24 Hours in Buffalo: August

Sponsored Series.

24 Hours in Buffalo is a brand new monthly series we’ve launched to give our readers the rundown on places to explore and things to do in the coming month – whether you’re here for a quick visit and are hoping to squeeze in a mini adventure or two, or you’re a local looking for ideas on where to take your out-of-town guests, or you’re simply stumped on what to do with an upcoming free weekend.

Each month will be a little different, but look for features on a variety of urban adventures – from history tours, to arts exhibits, places to grab a bite, festivals, and more. We hope you discover something new to love about the Queen City!

HIGHLIGHTED EVENTS

Big Bounce Buffalo

August 10-12

Wilkenson Pointe Event Lawn, 225 Fuhrmann Blvd.

Tickets: $10-$25

Whether you’re a parent looking for something fun to take the kids to, or the grown-ups who miss the childhood days of bounce houses at family parties – this one is sure to be a blast. Spend a summer afternoon at the Outer Harbor exploring a giant bounce house. When we say giant, we mean giant – 10,000 square feet kind of giant.

The house has different zones with a variety of activities, from basketball hoops to dodgeball, slides, ball pits, and obstacle courses. There’s even a party in the center with a DJ, light displays, and confetti. There’s also a separate Bounce Village including a “Ninja Run” for aspiring ninja warriors, a monster ball pit, and a smaller, quieter bounce area for the littlest ones. Sessions are broken out into toddler, junior, bigger kid, and adult groups so that everyone can enjoy the fun safely.

Tickets for a specific session or time slot can be purchased online here.

Buffalo Brewfest

August 10

Buffalo Riverworks

359 Ganson Street

Craft beer lovers, this one’s for you. Riverworks will welcome a variety of brewers from local, regional, national, and even international breweries to pour samples of their finest brews. There will be over 100 beers to try! A full list of breweries present is available on the Brewfest website.

General admission is $35 in advance and includes 20 tasting coupons and a souvenir Brewfest glass. A VIP ticket, priced at $75, will get you access to reserve seating in the VIP area, priority beer service, and Buffalo themed snacks. The event takes place from 5:00-9:30 p.m. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Buffalo Hearing and Speech Center. Tickets can be purchased here.

If you’re a 90s kid, you don’t want to miss this chance to see some of your childhood favs take the stage. Find something neon to wear and head to Canalside for a full night of 90s hits. The show will feature performances by Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Color me Badd, C&C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams, Rob Base, DJ Kool, and Biz Markie.

Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the show will kick off at 6:00 p.m. The event is 18 and over. Tickets can be purchased here.

Mr. GoodBar 50th Anniversary Party

August 15

1110 Elmwood Avenue

A beloved Buffalo neighborhood bar is celebrating 50 years of good times with good friends. Mr. Goodbar opened on the Elmwood Strip in 1968 and has grown into one of the area’s top craft beer bars. Now they’re ready to celebrate and reminisce with old friends.

The party kicks off at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening, featuring complimentary snacks and drinks, including Mr. Goodbar and WNY Breweries’ Collaboration Anniversary beer. There will also be live musical performances by Kevin McCarthy, Cooler, Rustbelt Brigade, and Karaoke by DJ Danny D. Former employees are welcome to RSVP and enjoy their first drink for free.

Torn Space Theater 3rd Annual RESPONSE Festival

August 10-12, 17-19

As part of Torn Space Theater’s annual RESPONSE Festival, this month will feature two performance series that will take place at venues throughout the city.

First up is STATIONS, a multimedia installation designed specifically for Silo City and written by Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola. This is a two weekend event, with performances set for August 10-12 and August 17-19. The doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

TRUCK is a mobile dance piece created by the New York City based Bridgman Packer Dance group. Performances will take place at 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. at The Courtyard at the Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle (612 Fillmore Avenue) on Saturday, August 18. Then on Sunday, the performance will move to Canalside with performances at 4:30, 5:30, and 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations are encouraged. Reserve a spot here.

Lead photo, “Buffalo Sunsets” by Buffalo Drone Photography

Interested in having your business or event featured in 24 hours in Buffalo? Contact Kaitlyn Filippi at kaitlyn@buffalorising.com.