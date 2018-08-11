2018 Used Book Sale @ Central Library

Bookworms, on your mark, get set, go! It’s time, once again, for the Central Library to unload a ton of books, in order to make room for the new ones. This annual used book sale is a great way to beef up your own library. The cold weather will be here soon enough, which is the best time to hunker down and read a book or two.
So how much are the used books (and other library items)? 50 cents! You heard that right… all of the books are being let go at rock bottom pricing, which means that you can effortlessly load up with a wide array of tomes, hardcovers, paperbacks, novels, storybooks, treatises, novels… whatever floats your boat, rocks your world, or bakes your cake.
Central Library’s Annual Used Book Sale
Buffalo & Erie County Public Library – Central Library | 1 Lafayette Sq, Buffalo, New York 14203
August 16 – 18, 2018*
Thursday, August 16 – 11:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Friday, August 17 – 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Saturday, August 18 – 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
*Preview Sale – $5 donation for first picks | Thursday, August 16 8:30am – 11am