2018 Used Book Sale @ Central Library

July 10, 17, 24, 31, August 7, 14

4:30-8:30pm – Last table seating will be at 7:30pm

The Botanical Gardens will be open on these Tuesdays from 12pm-9pm

Reservations for a meal or the bar are not necessary but can be made for parties of six or more by calling 716.713.8670.

Access to the bar and restaurant is included in regular admission to the Botanical Gardens; $11 for adults, $10 for seniors (62 ) $9 students (13 ), $6 for kids 3-12, Botanical Garden Members and kids two and under are free. Admission can be purchased at the door.

Tuesdays this summer bring special hours and a farm-to-table pop-up restaurant to the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. The Botanical Gardens will be open on Tuesdays from 12:00pm to 9:00pm July 10 through August 14 to host Tasting Tuesdays which will take place from 4:00pm to 8:30pm. The Botanical Gardens is extremely beautiful in the evening, and organizers want to give the community an opportunity to experience it.

During Tasting Tuesdays, a small bar and pop-up restaurant will open inside the Botanical Gardens for a casual farm-to-table experience where guests can enjoy fresh imaginative small plates and creative herbaceous drinks from chef Avi Altman of Obviously Avi Catering. The restaurant and bar will be open from 4:00pm to 8:30pm. The bar will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy a glass of wine or a craft beer and take a self-guided tour of the Botanical Gardens as the sun sets. At the restaurant, a host will seat guests for sit down meals. Tables will be located among the tropical surroundings and outside (weather dependent) for guests to relax and enjoy delicious savory dishes and sweet treats. Tasting Tuesdays are a great date night or an evening out to relax with family. The food is approachable, fresh, and local.

The Botanical Gardens is partnering with Obviously Avi Catering for Tasting Tuesdays because Avi is an extremely creative chef that is passionate about the farm-to-table experience. Avi has been a partner of the Botanical Gardens for over eight years and is very thoughtful about creating an experience for visitors that incorporates the tropical surroundings, with an amazing selection of locally grown food, brewed beer and crafted wines. Avi’s commitment to the Botanical Gardens, sourcing ingredients locally, and providing great food is infectious. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Avi and share in his enthusiasm at Tasting Tuesdays.

A standard menu will be available for sit down meals and specials will be offered weekly, depending on what fresh and local ingredients are available. Dishes, drinks, beer and wine will be priced individually and will be available from 4:00pm to 8:30pm on Tasting Tuesdays.

Reservations for a meal or the bar are not necessary but can be made for parties of six or more by calling 716.713.8670.

Access to the bar and restaurant is included in regular admission to the Botanical Gardens; $11 for adults, $10 for seniors (62 ) $9 students (13 ), $6 for kids 3-12, Botanical Garden Members and kids two and under are free.