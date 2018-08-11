Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

2018 Used Book Sale @ Central Library

0 Comments

Bookworms, on your mark, get set, go! It’s time, once again, for the Central Library to unload a ton of books, in order to make room for the new ones. This annual used book sale is a great way to beef up your own library. The cold weather will be here soon enough, which is the best time to hunker down and read a book or two.

So how much are the used books (and other library items)? 50 cents! You heard that right… all of the books are being let go at rock bottom pricing, which means that you can effortlessly load up with a wide array of tomes, hardcovers, paperbacks, novels, storybooks, treatises, novels… whatever floats your boat, rocks your world, or bakes your cake.

Central Library’s Annual Used Book Sale

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library – Central Library | 1 Lafayette Sq, Buffalo, New York 14203

August 16 – 18, 2018*

Thursday, August 16 – 11:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Friday, August 17 – 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Saturday, August 18 – 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

*Preview Sale – $5 donation for first picks | Thursday, August 16 8:30am – 11am

See Facebook event page

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments