For years Explore & More Children’s Museum’s Touch A Truck was held at its home base on the outskirts of the city. But now that the museum is moving to the waterfront, the event is being held in a location that is much more accessible to everyone.

The 2018 Touch A Truck will be held in the Buffalo News parking lot, this coming Sunday, August 5. This is the third year running that the event will be held at this location. The change of venue provides for all kids to fulfill their fantasies of stepping inside an array of trucks that they never imagined would be accessible. Instead of simply watching a fire truck race screaming by, boys and girls can actually sit in the front seat, pretending that they are taking control of the action.

Children will get the opportunity to make and color their own derby cars for $2 each.

Most adults can’t recall the excitement of watching a front loader in action. The thrill eventually wears off. But for kids, there’s nothing quite like watching these monstrous vehicles perform in everyday work capacities. Kids attending Sunday’s event can also expect to find:

Cryogenic balloon demonstration from Praxair

Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Zone Cruiser

Food trucks

Hot dog stand

Library on Wheels

Mascot visits from Sabretooth & Buster Bison

Draw an Auto, Boat or Truck Coloring Contest

Face painting

Altogether there will be more than 40 construction, emergency, utility, and specialty vehicles on hand for kids to interact with.

“Touch A Truck is an annual favorite for adults and children alike,” said Event Co-Chair Sam Savarino, who has run this event for several years along with his daughter Event Co-Chair Julia Spitz. “Having this event at Canalside where the future home of Explore & More is simultaneously taking shape down the street is a thrill for all of us. It truly highlights what Explore & More can accomplish when we work together to make a positive and lasting impact to the lives of children in our community.”

While the event is $8 in advance and $10 per child at the door, a number of groups and organizations have stepped up to secure 2000 free tickets for disadvantaged children via schools, clubs, and social service organizations.

2018 Touch A Truck

Explore & More Children’s Museum’s 10th Annual Touch A Truck event

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 5, 2018 | Buffalo News parking lot – Canalside

This year’s Touch A Truck event is being presented by Northwest Bank, the Buffalo News and the NFTA. Tickets to this fun family favorite event are $8 in advance through exploreandmore.org, at Wegmans, or $10 at the door. The funds raised at the event will go towards Explore & More Children’s Museum.