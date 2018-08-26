Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2018 South Buffalo Irish Festival

If you’re going to have an Irish festival, then it’s probably best to have it in South Buffalo. At least, that’s the thinking of Can You Dig It, Inc., and the organizers and volunteers of the 2018 South Buffalo Irish Festival.

Each year, the festival features lots of knee slapping, hand clapping, and foot stomping, all to the sounds of traditional live music. This year the line-up includes local acts McCarthyizm, Crikwater, The LeftOvers, and The Blarney Bunch. Then there’s the highly anticipated headliner – EMISH. Plus The Dady Brothers (out of Rochester) will be making a special appearance. It’s a full day of live music, dancing, kid friendly activities, a Neighborhood Business Expo, and plenty of food, all dedicated to Irish American culture. 

New for 2018 is the Traditional Irish Session Tent, which is hosted by The Grady Girls. Irish traditional musicians are invited to participate in one of two sessions held on that day. 

  • Session #1…. 1:00pm-3:00pm
  • Session #2…. 5:00pm-7:00pm

Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun!

2018 South Buffalo Irish Festival

Saturday, September 1, 2018

12 PM

Cazenovia Park Buffalo | Warren Spahn Way | Buffalo, New York 14210

