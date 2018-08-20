2018 Queen City Conquest

During the weekend of September 7 through 9, Lake Effect Gaming And Events will be hosting The Queen City Conquest (QCC) WNY Premier Gaming Convention at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. This highly anticipated gaming weekend will feature three solid days of board, card, and role playing games, along with video games and live-interaction scenarios for enthusiasts of all ages. Along with all of the action packed gaming, there will be a number of special guests on hand throughout the event, including:

Stacy Dellorfano is the founder of Contessa – a gaming convention within a convention that promotes and encourages diversity in gaming. Stacey also worked on the redesign of Swords & Wizardry for their 3rd printing and as well as adventures for Swords & Wizardry and Lamentations of the Flame Princess.

Eloy Lasanta is an ENnie Award winning game designer, having created many of his own worlds, such as Part-Time Gods, The Ninja Crusade and AMP: Year One. In addition, he has created several custom systems to power each game, like the newly released Pip System Corebook. He has a philosophy of using games to bring people and families together, leading to the combination of family-style and traditional games available from his company, Third Eye Games.

Lysa Chen is the D&D Adventurers League Rep for the East Coast! Adventurers League Associate, Community Manager, freelance writer, and Dungeon Masters Guild Adept, Lisa also produces and hosts Behold Her – a monthly podcast spotlighting women in tabletop games. Her D&D portfolio, interviews, actual play appearances, and other creative pursuits can be found on www.lysachen.com.

This is the 7th year that QCC has been in production. Each year the event has grown in magical ways. 2018 will be the third year that the gaming convention will host a Dungeons and Dragons Adventurer’s League Epic Event. Last year over 70 D&D enthusiasts participated in the epic role playing adventure. This year, QCC will feature a new season 8 event for players of all skill levels. Another exciting aspect of this year’s game play will be Double Exposure’s Board Game Play to Win game library. Players will not only have a chance to play the games, they will also have a chance to take a copy of the game home… if they win. Altogether there will be over 50 board games available. For those who are looking to purchase board games, there are opportunities to test them out before plunking money down.

Gamers, it’s time to unite together, under one massive roof, for an event that will soon be the talk of the town.

2018 Queen City Conquest

Friday, September 7 through Saturday, September 9, 2018

Sunday, September will be Queen City Conquest Family Day. Events will include many child friendly activities. A four pack of tickets is only $40.

Tickets start at $33 for a single day pass, with 3 day passes for $50. This year there’s a special family day pass available for Sunday, September 9, for $40 for a family of 4. Tickets are available online – click here to learn more.

Also visit the QCC web page at www.queencityconquest.com