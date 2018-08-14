This past spring, Buffalo Rising co-sponsored a post-Porchfest music fest at The Place Restaurant on Lexington Avenue. The response was so amazing, that we’re teaming up with The Place again, to host a Labor Day “street party” in the parking lot of The Place.
The micro-festival will feature two full sets of music by Workingman’s Dead, along with sets from special guests Band Named Sue and Middlemen. These three bands are destined to get the crowd going on Labor Day – Workingman’s Dead was such a big hit in May that we knew that we had to do it all over again before fall.
The parking lot of The Place turned out to be the ideal place to host a live music event. We set up a professional stage, invited some of the top bands from around Buffalo to play, and everyone had a great time.
Workingman’s Dead will, once again deliver that ultimate “Dead” experience, while Band Named Sue will pay tribute to the spirit of Johnny Cash. Middlemen will round out the scene with songs by songs by The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Wilco, the Band, and Tom Petty.
It’s time to recreate the magic from Porchfest on Labor Day 2018.
2018 Labor Day Street Party
Presented by The Place, Buffalo Rising, and Zoom
Saturday, September 1, 2018
Starting at 3pm
Live music, food & fun at The Place | 229 Lexington Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222