We’ve seen a lot of fun events take place at the Buffalo waterfront, but there’s one on our radar that sounds like it’s going to be the icing on the cake for the 2018 season. On Saturday, August 18, at 10am, a number of ingenious teams will convene at Silo City Paddling Co., located at 105 Silo City Row, where they will test out a fleet of floating contraptions. From there, a race will ensue, which will involve a 1.25 mile trek down the Buffalo River, which will end up at Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson Street). It is there that a post-race party will be held. There will also be an awards ceremony at that point, honoring the winners of the first ever Great Contraption Race to be held on the Buffalo River.
The Great Contraption Race is a fundraiser for the It Happened To Alexa foundation.
Not only will the worthiest seafaring vessels be awarded, there will also be points handed out for the absurdity factor. That means that there’s going to be plenty of fun to be had onboard the DIY aquatic crafts, as well as at the after party. Everyone is invited to cheer on their favorite crews on that fateful day in August.
2018 Great Contraption Race
Saturday, August 18, 2018
11 AM – 4 PM
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, New York 14203
Family friendly
2018 logo/poster designed by Rich deCorsi of Lewiston