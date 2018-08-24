On Saturday, August 25, the WNY community is invited to pay a visit to the Canalside, to attend the 2018 Festival of India. By this time, you’ve probably been to countless different types of festivals throughout the region. The Festival of India is something different, because it’s a relatively new festival.
Over the last few years, more and more Indian restaurants have been opening throughout region – Indian food has become a big hit with the locals. Now it’s time to discover various elements of Indian culture, along with, of course, a wide range of culinary offerings.
This is the third year that the Festival of India has taken place. The event features:
- Bollywood and other Indian performing arts
- Sample many varieties of Indian cuisine supplied by local Indian restaurants
- Participate in crafts such as henna and face-painting
- Visit more than 7 vendors selling traditional Indian jewelry, clothes, children’s books, etc.
The Festival of India is hosted by the India Association of Buffalo.
Following is the schedule of events:
- Parade of hundreds with regional and other local Indian organizations walking alongside one another in traditional ethnic clothing with live music (4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Performances on stage (2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.)
- Family yoga (11:30 a.m.)
Festival of India 2018
Saturday, August 25, 2018
11 AM – 10 PM
Canalside, Buffalo