Question: What do you get when you take over 170 artists and craftspeople, more than 50 performances on four stages, a family Dance Tent, a KidsFest featuring 5 hands-on activity tents, a Festival Café, 50 cultural and environmental groups, and a Busy Bee Pollinating Parade?
Answer: The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts, of course!
The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts is not simply an arts festival. Rather, it has come to symbolize much of why we all love this city. Not only is this a super family friendly affair, the festival supports buskers, the environment, the culturals, and all of the rest of the amazing attributes that make this city such a fine place to live.
2018 Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Sunday, August 26, 2018
10am-5pm
After Hours Concert on Saturday 6:15-8:30pm
The heart of Elmwood Avenue, between West Ferry and St. James
Be sure to stop by The Peddler Flea Market at Elmwood and West Ferry
Up to date info and schedules here: elmwoodartfest.org