Irish fever is upon us once again. Yes, it’s that time of year – time to head to the Outer Harbor to celebrate the 2018 Buffalo Irish Festival. This is the third year in a row that the festival is being held at the Outer Harbor – a waterfront location that has proved to be the perfect spot to host such a massive undertaking.
This year’s festival will include:
- A kick-off parade featuring flags from the 32 counties in Ireland on Friday at 5:00pm. Admission is FREE on Friday from 4pm until 5:30pm
- Traditional Irish music, folk music, step and set-dancing
- Genealogy experts (they say that during the festival, everyone is Irish – you can find out if that is indeed true
- Exclusively Irish goods and crafts from nearly 30 individual vendors
- Irish authors and book signings
- Traditional Irish foods and beverages
This three-day affair has become a crown favorite for thousands of Buffalonians who just can’t wait until Saint Patrick’s Day to show their Irish pride.
2018 Buffalo Irish Festival at the Outer Harbor
Friday, August 24 to Sunday, August 26, 2018
Outer Harbor | 325 Fuhrmann Blvd | Buffalo, NY 14203
Friday, August 24 – Gates: 4pm until 11pm **Admission is Free from 4pm until 5:30 sharp**Festival Hours:
Saturday, August 25 – Gates: 11am until 11pm
Sunday, August 26 – Gates: 11am until 10pm
Tickets are available at all Consumers Beverages locations and Tara Gift Shoppe
Pre-Sale Tickets:
Adults $10 ($15 at the door)
Seniors $8 ($10 at the door)
Kids $8 ($10 at the door)
For more information check out the official website: buffaloirish.com