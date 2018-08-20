Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2018 Buffalo Irish Festival at the Outer Harbor

Irish fever is upon us once again. Yes, it’s that time of year – time to head to the Outer Harbor to celebrate the 2018 Buffalo Irish Festival. This is the third year in a row that the festival is being held at the Outer Harbor – a waterfront location that has proved to be the perfect spot to host such a massive undertaking.

This year’s festival will include:

  • A kick-off parade featuring flags from the 32 counties in Ireland on Friday at 5:00pm. Admission is FREE on Friday from 4pm until 5:30pm
  • Traditional Irish music, folk music, step and set-dancing
  • Genealogy experts (they say that during the festival, everyone is Irish – you can find out if that is indeed true
  • Exclusively Irish goods and crafts from nearly 30 individual vendors
  • Irish authors and book signings
  • Traditional Irish foods and beverages

This three-day affair has become a crown favorite for thousands of Buffalonians who just can’t wait until Saint Patrick’s Day to show their Irish pride.

Friday, August 24 to Sunday, August 26, 2018

Outer Harbor | 325 Fuhrmann Blvd | Buffalo, NY 14203

Friday, August 24 – Gates: 4pm until 11pm **Admission is Free from 4pm until 5:30 sharp**Festival Hours:

Saturday, August 25 – Gates: 11am until 11pm 

Sunday, August 26 – Gates: 11am until 10pm

Tickets are available at all Consumers Beverages locations and Tara Gift Shoppe

Pre-Sale Tickets:

Adults $10 ($15 at the door)

Seniors $8 ($10 at the door)

Kids $8 ($10 at the door)

For more information check out the official website: buffaloirish.com

