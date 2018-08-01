1st Chandler Street Project Reaches Completion

This past Friday, developer Rocco Termini hosted a cocktail party, to celebrate the opening of a number of new businesses and companies within the former Linde Air Manufacturing complex at 155 Chandler Street. Of course, the beverages of choice at the soirée were fermented by BlackBird Cider Works, and brewed by Thin Man Brewery, both of which have found homes within this START-UP NY zone. Blackbird is in the building, and Thin Man is being built across the street. Barrel + Brine Café and Taproom has also found a home within the building.
For the first time, Chandler Street was buzzing with people other than architects, planners, and construction workers. The owners of Utilant and EnrG were on hand, showing off their new digs, as were employees of the companies, friends of the owners, supporters of the development project, and gawkers who wanted to check out the new complex.
As people milled about outside in the courtyard, and inside the building, the sounds of construction filled the air. That’s because this is the first adaptive reuse project in the district to reach completion, with many more to come. Across the street, the sounds of progress can be heard loud and clear, with another adaptive reuse project underway, and a new build going up next to that (more on that to come).
^The complex includes four loft units – photos by Dave Weitzel
But it is the former Linde Air Manufacturing complex that is the current star of the Chandler Street resurrection. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, this complex now stands tall among the Chandler Street ruins. Along the way we lost one or two key players (buildings) that would have added greatly to this renaissance. If it wasn’t for Termini’s vision, we would have lost a lot more. It’s a bittersweet victory, but there’s a lot more sweet than bitter, now that we’re seeing the fruits of the labor paying off. Stay tuned for more on this recent development, along with some exciting art advancement that are currently underway on the street.
