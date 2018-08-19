Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

19 Games WNY

On Sunday, August 19, the inaugural 19 Games WNY will get underway at Buffalo RiverWorks. 19 Games WNY is exactly how it sounds – the event will incorporate games and puzzles into an action-packed day at the waterfront, including exercises ranging from weightlifting, to rock climbing, to kayaking, to puzzle solving.

The program takes into account all of the various activities that Buffalo RiverWorks is know for, along with a number of the hottest current trends in interactive sportsmanship, cumulatively designed to test one’s levels in strength, skill, speed, agility, accuracy, logic, and reasoning.

Registrants have the option to compete in 6 designated events as an individual, 6 designated events with a partner, or 7 designated events with a team of 4 people.

19 Games WNY is a celebration of fitness, relating to both the body and the mind. And in the end, a big party will be held at RiverWorks, where everyone will have a chance to unwind after an intense day of recreational diversions.

19 Games WNY

All ages, all abilities

Sunday August 19, 2018

10am-FINISH!

Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, NY 14203

