Buffalo Brewfest is celebrating its eighteenth year as the city’s premier beer festival. On Friday, August 10, Brewfest will get underway, presented by Buffalo Hearing & Speech Center. For the second year in a row, the massive event will be held at Buffalo RiverWorks, along the Buffalo River at the Middle Harbor. Over 100 unique craft beers will be available to sample, along with regional wines, local hard ciders, and spirits from Buffalo distilleries.
Some of the hottest breweries from across North America will be in attendance. There will also be one brewery based out of Kilkenny, Ireland – Sullivan’s Brewing Company, which launched its American distribution by partnering with Buffalo, and a few other select cities. According to Brewfest, “Sullivan’s Malt Ale was awarded the distinction of the ‘Best Ale in the World’ at the 2017 International Brewing Awards for their red ale, and recently launched an Irish Gold ale in Buffalo.”
Buffalo RiverWorks has turned out to be the perfect adult playground for craft beer enthusiasts. There’s also a ton of other fun-filled activities on-site, including rock wall climbing, a ropes adventure course, kayaking, etc. But alas beer is king (and queen) on this particular Saturday in August, so get ready to sample some frothy brews, while enjoying the sights, sounds, and boundless activities along of Buffalo’s rejuvenated waterfront.
18th Annual Buffalo Brewfest
Presented by Buffalo Hearing & Speech Center
Friday, August 10, 2018
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, NY 14203
5:00pm – 9:30pm
This year’s Brewfest will feature a VIP mezzanine level
Advanced general admission tickets for the event are $35 ($45 day-of) and include admission to the event, 20 tasting coupons (each tasting is three ounces) and a souvenir Brewfest glass. VIP tickets are $75.00 ($85 day-of) and include admission to the event, 20 tasting coupons (each tasting is three ounces) a souvenir Brewfest glass, a Buffalo-themed buffet, and reserved seating. Tickets for the 2018 Buffalo Brewfest can be purchased online at buffalobrewfest.org. All net proceeds from the event support the programs and services of Buffalo Hearing & Speech Center.
Attendees must be at least 21 years old and the event will be held rain or shine on Friday, August 10th. Gates open at 5:00pm, and taps are open from 5:30pm – 9:30pm. Free parking will available in the Buffalo RiverWorks parking lot at 359 Ganson Street, Buffalo NY. Designated drivers are admitted free of charge with complimentary soft drinks and water available.