16th Annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade of WNY

If there was ever a year to support the Annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade of WNY, 2018 would be the year. President of the committee, Crystal J. Rodriguez, wrote in a recent letter that there could be no better time to come together as a community than now, to combat the ethnic struggles that are underway throughout the US. That’s why this year’s theme is Esperanza – “Everything starts with HOPE.”

The Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade has become a way for the Hispanic community (Puerto Rican, Mexican, Dominicans, Cubans, Colombians, and others from the Caribbean, Central America and South America Hispanics) to demonstrate its prideful traditions via dance, food, music, and a wide range of customs. 

From last year’s parade and previous years, you will notice that we have grown tremendously, and we continue to encourage everyone to always feel the pride as they raise their country flags, sharing their country costumes, music and food when participating in this wonderful celebration of US all. Last year was the largest parade and event in history. We had well over 2,500 participants from 78 organizations marching with us from WNY, Rochester, Erie PA, Canada, etc. We look forward to this year’s parade and events, with great well known artist and entertainment brought to you FREE all weekend long.” – Crystal J. Rodriguez

The 16th Annual Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of WNY

DJ Music and food in the park | Friday, August 17, 2018

Saturday, August 18, 2018 | Starting at 1:00pm in front of Buffalo City Hall and marching north on Avenida San Juan (Niagara Street) | Free concert, with other entertainment, and food, immediately following the parade at LaSalle Park

Free concerts and entertainment | All day @ LaSalle Park August 17th, 18th & 19th

Click here to learn more.

