Next Generation United | Pitch 10

On Thursday, September 20, one deserving local organization will walk away with upwards of $5K ($10K total split), thanks to Next Generation United’s ongoing Pitch 10 series. Altogether, ten organizations will give their pitches in front of a live audience composed of Next Gen members. The following candidates will be delivering their pitches at the event, which is sponsored by United Way of Buffalo & Erie County:

Arts Access (Arts Services Initiative of WNY)

Kyle’s Gifts from Heaven

International Child Advancement

The Foundry

Mona’s House

LEAP Buffalo (Raising Men Lawn Care)

Boys on the Right Track

Rock Autism

Grassroots Gardens of WNY

Explore Buffalo

Pitch 10 is designed to empower the next generation of Buffalo leaders. You must purchase a ticket in order to attend. The funds raised via ticket sales help to generate the grant funds that are dispersed to the winners – 1st place is a grant of $5,000; second and third place vote-getters will each win $2,500.

Each ticket includes:

2 drink tickets

Appetizers

2 votes for the agencies you want to win up to $10,000

This event series continues to be extremely popular with people who want to see what Buffalo’s movers and shakers are up to.

The upcoming Pitch 10 will be held at The Courtyard @ Patina 250 – 250 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo NY 14202. (5:30pm – 8:30pm)

In advance of the Pitch 10 event, the community is invited to attend a free Preview Night on Thursday, September 6, from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company – 840 Seneca Street. This is your opportunity to shake hands with some of the past winners, learn more about the competition, mix and mingle with thought leaders in the community, and meet the teams that will be pitching at the upcoming Pitch 10 event. In order to attend this free event, you must register here.