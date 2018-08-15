110 Companies and 3,000+ Employees Participate in 26th Annual Day of Caring

Day of Caring | Wednesday, August 15, 2018
If Buffalo is anything, it’s a caring city. Just about everyone is involved, in some way or another, with a civic duty, whether that’s working to combat a disease, or helping to plant flowers in their neighborhoods. One of the best examples of how caring Buffalonians are, is the monumental effort behind the United Way Day of Caring. In 2018, 100+ companies, are allocating 3,000+ employees to help make Buffalo a better place to live.
During the course of a day, volunteers from corporations, organizations, and labor unions, dedicate their time to help clean, paint, landscape, weed, organize, etc., at myriad local non-profits. Non-profits are the backbone of our community. Yet they are often times understaffed and under-capitalized. That being the case, Day of Caring allows them to concentrate on their core goals and objectives, without worrying about the issues that don’t relate to their core missions and objectives.
Over its 26 year history, more than 452,000 volunteer hours of service have been shared with local nonprofit agencies, saving approximately $8.4 million in costs that can then be used to benefit the community.
Michael Weiner, President and CEO of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, commented, “Every year we are so thrilled to welcome back returning companies and those that are new to Day of Caring. It is simply an extraordinary day in Buffalo and Erie County when so many organizations and their employees take time out of their work day to give back to the community. While it can be a lot of fun for the volunteers it is also extremely valuable to local agencies who do not have to spend resources that can be better spent on services that improve quality of life. We also love that many volunteers form new connections with non- profit organizations that can lead to future volunteering and support.”
In the past, a total of 173 projects have been completed during Day of Caring, including:
- The installation of WNY’s second Born Learning Trail, a series of ten interactive signs that combines early childhood developmental milestone markers for parents and fun, engaging activities for children
- The construction of 20-40 beds that will be donated to families living in poverty through the Beds for Buffalo project
- Volunteer chaperones at the annual fishing derby event organized by the Elmwood Kiwanis Club for campers of the Delaware Family YMCA
- Gardening and general maintenance at Riverside Park
- Restoring houses in the city of Buffalo with Habitat for Humanity
Throughout the course of the day, volunteers can be seen working at a number of project sites throughout the city.
Today also marks the kick-off for United Way of Buffalo & Erie County’s annual giving campaign.
Those interested in supporting United Way can visit their website at www.uwbec.org.
Lead image: Volunteers from Delaware North huddle for a group photo prior to the event