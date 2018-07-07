WNY Book Arts Center hosts 7th Annual Buffalo BookFest!

There’s a lot going on today in Downtown Buffalo, including the Taste of Buffalo, which is top of everyone’s mind. But don’t forget that there the WNY Book Arts Center (WNYBAC) is hosting its 7th Annual Buffalo BookFest!
The book festival is dedicated to books, binding, paper making, and everything else that goes hand-in-hand with books and literacy. For years, WNYBAC has been promoting the pastime of book arts, by ensuring that the community has access to the equipment and the materials required to publish.
BookFest is a wonderful opportunity to explore all of the intricacies of publishing, including bookbinding, creating letterpress cards and posters, and screen printing. This all-day affair is fun for the entire family. And it’s certainly not your everyday festival, which is why you are not going to want to miss it.
Buffalo BookFest special event highlights at WNYBAC:
- Steamroller printmaking all day – Heavy metal meets big wood! Watch as organizers turn a construction steamroller into a printing press…turning hand-carved giant woodcut blocks into giant prints, Festival goers will have the chance to purchase these one of a kind massive prints and meet some of the artists.
- Schedule of book arts demonstrations for all ages including – bookmaking, letterpress cards & posters, screen print t-shirts and posters, kite-making, button-making and so, so much more. All make & take!
- Workshop highlight: Screen print a t-shirt…only $5. Includes shirt. Or, bring your own shirt.
Artist Market and Vendor Fair all day
Vendors include: Charles Shearer Graphic Novels & Illustrated Prose, Emma Lucille Percy, Papercraft Miracles, Buffalo Heritage Press, Starpointe Studio, Red Fern Bindery, Raveloe Fibers, Great Moments in Western Civ Comics, Desire Tedesco, Mermaid & Weasel, Type & Resolution, Bflo Boho, KatyDidArt, Two Fold, The Metamer Quarterly, UB DoART Print Media, post modern cabinets of curiosities, Nathan Deganis-Librera, DryadArt Studios, Wise Woman Designs, Zloty Communication Design and Consulting, Wax Mice, Human First Ergonomics, LLC, and more.
Saturday, July 7, 2018 WNYBAC will host the 7th Annual Buffalo BookFest, a day-long festival dedicated to printing and the book arts. This event is free and open to the public, taking place inside both floors of the Book Arts Center, on Mohawk Street, and spilling into the adjacent parking lot–you won’t want to miss this festival that runs 12pm to 5pm.
BookFest @ WNY Book Arts Center – 468 Washington St. Buffalo NY 14203. Admission to BookFest is Free – Free Parking on adjacent streets or take the Metro Rail down! – Paid lots next door. For more information on BookFest please visit the Event Webpage or Facebook Event.