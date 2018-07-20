On Saturday, August 11, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, a group of local artists will be exhibiting their works at Chateau Buffalo Winery, 1500 Clinton Street. It just so happens that all of the artists showing during that time share something in common – they have all been invited to exhibit their works in New York City at The National Black Theatre of Harlem on Thursday, October 4, and Friday, October 5.
The artists also share something else in common – they are all part of the WNY Urban Arts Collective. Altogether, 20 large format artworks of various mediums and perspectives will be exhibited at Chateau Buffalo Winery. The public is invited to attend the show, featuring works by Jalen A. Law, Lodina Clyburn, Jay Hawkins, Kobie Barber, Lisa Brown, Brandon Watson, James Cooper, Doretha Edwards, and Jarael Adams.
The show is being produced by a group called Buffalo’s Own, with one goal in mind. Buffalo artists are given a chance to break into larger markets (NYC in this instance), where they can spread their wings even further. The precursor Buffalo event in August will include a wine basket raffle, as well as custom merchandise art designed (during the event) by some of the artists. Tickets for the event are $10.00.
When Upstate Meets Downstate
Saturday, August 11, 2018
6:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Chateau Buffalo Winery, 1500 Clinton Street, Buffalo NY