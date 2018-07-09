Views of Buffalo: The Tabernacle at Sweet_ness 7 Café

One of my new favorite places to hang out is The Tabernacle, next to Sweet_ness 7 Café on Grant Street. The first time that I ever walked into the place, my jaw dropped. It was like nothing that I had ever seen, with the sprawling works of art painted on the walls, and the ceilings.
To me, it’s an inspirational wonderland. I love bringing people to The Tabernacle that have never paid a visit – I enjoy watching the expressions on their faces when they first walk through the door – similar to my own reaction when I first stepped inside.
Recently, photographer Glenn Murray passed along some images that help to tell the story. If you’re not familiar with The Tabernacle, you can check out this Buffalo Rising article. The establishment is an incredible asset to this city – it’s in a category of its own.
The Tabernacle at Sweet_ness 7 Café | 211 Lafayette Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14213 | (716) 883-1738 | See Facebook for hours | Patio
Glenn inspired me to post some of my own photos of The Tabernacle (images below). Just remember, no matter how great the bar/restaurant/music venue is, it looks even better in real life.