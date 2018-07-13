Videos by Jim Cielencki | Smokestack Jumping & Rowboats at Rest

Some people view the world differently than others. Take Jim Cielencki for example. Over the years I’ve covered a number of Jim’s projects, from his days of designing BMX bike parts, to riding fat bikes on Lake Erie, to mapping Buffalo via his runs. Whatever Jim does, you can bet that it’s going to be different. He’s not just going to ride a bike… he’s not just going top go for a run… he’s always got a trick up his sleeve, to show how these everyday activities can be transformed into more imaginative lifestyle projects.
These days, Jim is busy playing around with his drone. In the process, he has managed to capture some brilliant images (video and stills) that he is now sharing with our viewers. The two videos that we are featuring today are both visually captivating in their own ways – Smokestack Jumping is a real brain tease, while Rowboats at Rest is more of a surreal experience.
Take a look at the following artistic sequences, and you will come away with a new appreciation for subject matter that you might be familiar with, but never considered to be artistic in nature.