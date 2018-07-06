Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Video: Exploring Buffalo with Vegan Bodybuilder Cole Hastings

0 Comments

I’m happy to announce that we have added a new fitness videographer to our editorial line-up. Vegan and personal fitness guru Cole Hastings has just completed his initial video with us in mind. In the video he takes viewers on a journey to Perks Café (downtown location) to learn about their various vegan options. From there, Cole shows us some sightseeing vantage points around Downtown, before he packs a nutritious vegan lunch for an afternoon at Sunset Bay beach. Along the way he’s always thinking about what vegan meal or snack is coming up next, because when you’re a vegan bodybuilder you’re always in need of fuel. 

Cole first discovered his passion for vegan eating out of necessity. Due to dietary health restrictions, he decided that it was time to get his life back on track, by watching what he was putting into his body. Before long he was hooked on the healthy lifestyle, and now he wants to dispel the myth that you can’t be a weightlifter and vegan at the same time.

Today Cole is a vegan for a number of reasons, including the environment, the meat industry, and physical health. For months, he’s been researching and practicing the vegan lifestyle, and more recently he’s been documenting his journeys via video. He even has his own Youtube channel.

“I started making videos when I was six years old,” he told me. “My friends and I would make skits… sort of like TV shows or Lego movies. I was originally a computer science major in college, but switched to cognitive science, which is more applicable to real life situations. But I still combine the two. Fitness has become my new passion. People are skeptical about building muscle while vegan, and I want to prove that it’s not that hard to do as long as you know the right things to eat.”

Now it’s time to join Cole on his journey towards eating vegan while staying in top shape. Stay tuned for more of Cole’s  Day In The Diet | Vegan College Student routines in coming weeks.

“A typical day in the diet of a vegan college student showing you the food, friends, and fireworks around the the 4th of July. You’ll see what I eat in a day as a vegan college student, get some easy vegan meal recipes, and I offer some tips on an effective weight loss method (80/20 rule).” – Cole Hastings

Follow Cole on Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

Snapchat Username: Colehastings

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments