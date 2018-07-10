Torn Space Theater announces FLATSITTER’s VR Experience, “Morning Dew”

It was 1961. Canadian folk singer, Bonnie Dobson, recalls “after everyone went to bed, I sat up and suddenly I just started writing this song although I had never written a song in my life.” That night she penned her most famous and memorable work, “Morning Dew,” a post-apocalyptic folk song she describes as “a love story about the end of the world – told in reverse.”

The kick-off production of Torn Space Theater’s third annual Response Festival is a Virtual Reality experience titled, “Morning Dew” by FLATSITTER, a digital media and performance collective based in Montreal, California. Morning Dew is an apocalyptic love story told in three acts: after, during, and before the apocalypse and is experienced two-at-a-time, so patrons must make reservations in advance. This immersive theater + virtual reality experience runs from July 17 through July 22 at the Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle, 612 Fillmore Avenue and features video projection and a mixed media installation by David Mitchell, paired with a VR by FLATSITTER, with music from Shawn Elliott Lewis and Brianna Battista.

FLATSITTER’s Kyle Marler said that the inspiration for Morning Dew was derived from his personal fears of nuclear annihilation, and a sense of obligation to leverage his artistic talents to address some of the horrible issues that we are facing today. Kyle gave us a little more detail behind the inspiration for this work:

Initially, the virtual reality experience was intended to focus on the possibility of nuclear war in this era of Trump. However, I soon began to realize that the real issue isn’t with Trump. The real issue is with America. The idea of American Exceptionalism is a fraud — we have interfered with the democratic process of other countries on an exponentially ​​​larger scale than anything Mueller will be able to uncover with the Russians — we have a coin-operated system of government where billions are pumped into the worlds largest military in peace time and social services are largely ignored — billionaires are conducting a proxy way on the global community via propaganda media outlets and hired social media manipulators, resulting in the very real re’emergence of fascism in the US and Europe​ — and not to mention the fact that the US is the only nation in the world to deploy a nuclear weapon on a civilian population — twice. The notion that we are a City Upon a Hill would be a laughable joke if it wasn’t so dangerous. Only 36 percent of the US population has a passport and has no context for America as a member of a global community. America has a very large population of racist idiots that take comfort in feeling special for having been born in America. ​Yes, we need to get rid of Trump. But the more important battle is to make America a good neighbor to the rest of the world — maybe by setting that city on the hill on fire.

This virtual reality experience is inspired by both this iconic folk song and an increasingly tangible fear of a nuclear holocaust. Each participant is taken on a powerful journey — beginning at the end of the world, and traveling in reverse to the first nuclear strike.

Featuring set design by David Mitchell, virtual reality by Flatsitter, music by Shawn Elliott Lewis and Brianna Battista. (With Subpac haptic vests.)

The third annual Response Festival will feature Morning Dew July 17-22, STATIONS August 10-12, 17-19, TRUCK August 18-19 and Manmade Earth November 1-2.. Tickets are $15 for Morning Dew, and $25 for STATIONS, with a VIP ticket option to include food, drink and a special performance experience.

Accompanying the performance festival will be guest speaker events and workshops at the Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle and University of Buffalo, to be announced.

Funding for the RESPONSE Festival comes from The Cullen Foundation, NYSCA, REDC, Erie County, the Creative Arts Initiative, NYS DanceForce, and Torn Space Theater’s generous individual and corporate donors, listed on their website.

Tickets and information may be found online at www.tornspacetheater.com.