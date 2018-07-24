Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Tiki Meets Tequila on National Tequila Day

Happy Tequila Day!

Until recently, Buffalo was a whisky town – for years we were a Crown Town. But these days, tequila has taken over the reigns, with the advent of multiple Mexican restaurants popping up just about everywhere. These days, Mexican food is king, and tequila reigns supreme, which, to me, is a good thing. Not only am I a big fan of tequila, I’m an even bigger fan of mezcal (tequila’s deviant and sexy older sister). I’m still waiting for National Mezcal Day to come around, but for now, National Tequila Day will have to do.

If you’re thinking about heading out, to celebration this very auspicious day, then you might want to hit up Casa Azul (it’s also Taco Tuesday, don’t forget).

“Our downstairs bar will be featuring our favorites Joe Whyte and Ryan Moguel serving up tiki inspired tequila drinks, and upstairs the Casa Crew will be running specials on select tequila all night.” – Casa Azul

Casa Azul will also be serving up $2 tacos, starting at 5pm. Now, it’s time to do your tequila stretching exercises (whatever floats your boat), in preparation for a big Tuesday on the Town.

Stop by Casa Azul, or any one of the myriad Buffalo Mexican restaurants to get your fill of tacos, tequila, and maybe even a sipping shot of mezcal.

The action goes from 4 PM to 10 PM.

Casa Azul | 128 Genesee Street | Buffalo, New York | (716) 331-3869 | Facebook

