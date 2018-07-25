Three Residential Projects Headline Planning Board Agenda

Residential projects in Waterfront Village, on Gates Circle and on upper Niagara Street will be reviewed by the Planning Board on Monday. They will bring 95 apartments and 32 townhouses to market if approved as proposed.
The largest of the three is a 10-story apartment building at 990 Niagara Street. The project includes the renovation of an existing two-story building on the site, a ten-story new building with 95 residential units, enclosed parking for 170 cars and 6,000 sq.ft. of retail space. In response to community engagement, at least 20 percent of the units will be restricted as affordable. Roger Trettel is teaming with Park Grove Realty on the $17 million project. 990 Niagara would be the tallest residential building constructed since The Pasquale at Waterfront Place opened in 2009. Rochester-based SWBR is architect.
Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation is proposing twenty townhouses for a vacant, 2.4-acre City-owned parcel at 240-260 Lakefront Boulevard in Waterfront Village. The developer has been tweaking its plans to meet neighbor resistence since 2015. The newly-revised plan for The West End, prepared by Carmina Wood Morris, calls for eight three-story townhouses between the Marina Park and Portside developments, a green space along Erie Basin Marina, and three, four-unit townhouse buildings along Lakefront Boulevard and Ojibwa Circle.
Uniland Development will be presenting its plan for 12 townhouses for the vacant Park Lane restaurant site on Gates Circle instead of a previously planned tower. Seven three-story townhomes will front on Gates Circle and five two-story townhomes would be constructed along Lancaster Avenue. The proposed townhomes range from 2,500 to 3,800 sq.ft. The project team is comprised of Uniland Development, Gwen Howard of Foit-Albert Associates and Uniland Construction.
The Planning Board meets on Monday at 4 pm, City Hall Room 901.