On Saturday, July 21, Pressure Drop brewing will be releasing its first cans of Strummer, a beer named after the brewery’s mascot. Strummer, a Belgian blonde ale, will be available alongside two other canned beers at the brewery (inside The Barrel Factory) – Sticky Trees (India Pale Ale – second canning run) and Citra Screamer (CA Golden Ale – released June 29). The Hoppy Trinity of canned beers will be available directly off the brewery’s loading dock – there is no purchase limit (ID required if under 35).
When asked about the buzz brewing around the first canning release of Strummer, Head Brewer/CEO Karl Kolbe described the brew as, “It’s a beautiful light summer beer with telltale Belgian notes of banana and clove on the nose. Those flavors transition nicely into a light summer crusher of a beer with a crisp dry finish. The beer is named after my dog ‘Joe Strummer’ who was named after the lead singer for The Clash. Joe the dog, will be here Saturday!”
Beer lovers will not only be excited to pick up some cans of these local brews, they will also be able to check out the tasting room, and chill out on the patio. From 12pm to 3pm, everyone will be in beer heaven, with these three Pressure Drop roll outs.
Learn more about Pressure Drop Brewing.
The Hoppy Trinity @ Pressure Drop Brewing
Saturday, July 21, 2018
12 PM – 3 PM
Pressure Drop Brewing | 65 Vandalia Street | Buffalo, New York 14204