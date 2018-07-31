On Sunday, August 12, Earth-Spirit Productions will be hosting The Earth-Spirit Summer Holistic Health Expo at The Marcy Casino in Delaware Park. The expo is centered around celebrating the holistic health lifestyle, and will feature products, gifts, services, speakers, readers, artisans, jewelry, gemstones, gifts, essential oils, herbs, and other holistic health solutions.
Holistic health is gaining a lot of traction these days, as people turn to living healthier lifestyles. Fewer people are turning to fast food and soft drinks for sustenance. Instead, they are nurturing their minds, bodies, and souls, by sticking to diets that heal. That’s why there are so many healthy food restaurants opening around town. And pressed juices and kombucha have suddenly become the refreshments of choice. Not to mention the numerous yoga studios, and fitness centers. Not only are people getting healthier, the local environment is getting cleaner, which is allowing all of us to spend more time outside in our parks, and along our waterways. After years of relying on dirty industry for jobs, Buffalo has been reinventing itself as a place that is more balanced when it comes to its lifestyle offerings.
Come out and experience a full day of enlightenment, fellowship and friendship!
The Earth-Spirit Summer Holistic Health Expo is a Whole life expo will introduce people to the benefits of holistic health care, local businesses that are dedicated to the lifestyle, holistic centers, organic products, and the paths to natural living. The free event will feature practitioners giving mini treatments, speakers, and demonstrations throughout the day. This expo is going to be a real eye opener for anyone who has been looking for ways to get healthy without relying on the gimmicky treatments. Buffalo is quickly becoming a place that is in tune with holistic approaches to wellness. This expo will help get people in touch with the bountiful holistic offerings that are readily available.
The Earth-Spirit Summer Holistic Health Expo
Sunday, August 12, 2018
11 AM – 4 PM
Free to attend
Marcy Casino Buffalo | Delaware Park | 199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo NY 14222
Hosted by Earth-Spirit Productions