The next best thing after the Buffalo Garden Walk… is… The Buffalo Garden Party! Not only does the party take place following The Garden Walk (on Saturday), the funds raised at the event are directed towards Garden Walk Buffalo and the restoration of the landmark First Presbyterian Church. The church is located at the heart of The Garden Walk – its steeple is visible throughout the various Garden Walk neighborhoods. The event is also a celebration of the city’s vast gardens, and the people that tend to them.
For $20, guests to The Buffalo Garden Party are treated to live jazz by the Sal Andolina Quintet, along with refreshments (including Thin Man Brewery’s Summer Pilsner – cash bar) in the courtyard gardens and chapel of the church, which was designed by E.B. Green. The pilsner was created specifically with The Buffalo Garden Party in mind! There will also be wine available for purchase.
Come celebrate Buffalo’s gardens, in a historic setting at the heart of The Garden Walk. The festive occasion is another milestone for the proud Buffalo gardening community.
The Buffalo Garden Party
Hosted by One Symphony Circle and Garden Walk Buffalo
Saturday, July 28, 2018
3 PM – 7 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo, NY | 1 Symphony Cir, Buffalo, New York 14201
$20 ticket price includes food, soft drinks and entertainment. Tickets available online and at the door.