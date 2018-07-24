Teton Kitchen Thai & Japanese Cuisine finds a home in Allentown

According to Yelp, back in December of 2015, Teton Kitchen Thai & Japanese Cuisine was the number one restaurant in all the greater Buffalo region. And now, Teton Kitchen will indeed have a location in the city proper to call home.
The former Pasión/Cozumel space (153 Elmwood) has finally been leased, and we could not be more excited to see a new restaurant and bar (serving sushi and Thai cuisine) call this part of Elmwood Avenue home.
With a menu that ranges from a “Buffalo Bills” maki roll, to a tempura or panko haddock fish fry; in addition to offering Korean beef ribs, salads, soups, curries, and Thai and Japanese noodle and vegetable dishes, it does seem that there truly will be something for everyone to enjoy. It’s great to see a family friendly restaurant opening at this location, which will be most welcome in Allentown.
Their current location, in Depew, also includes a selection of draft (and bottled) Japanese beers, in addition to several sakes (warm & cold – perfect for all seasons).
The one thing that we can suggest is to add some plantings to the parking lot up front, because it definitely is a detractor from Elmwood. Combined with the two asphalt parking lots (to the North), there’s a sea of blacktop there, which is very uninviting. Other than that, let’s hope that Teton Kitchen has a good long run at this location, because this section of Elmwood needs an injection of life. And the city of Buffalo will benefit from another solid sushi joint.
Teton Kitchen Thai & Japanese Cuisine| 153 Elmwood | Buffalo NY