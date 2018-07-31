Buffalo’s favorite zombie squad will be hosting the first ever Terror Technologies Blood Crew & Friends BBQ in 2018. Over the years, Terror Technologies has been an integral part of countless events (Music is Art, The Witches Ball, etc.) and fundraisers throughout the region. From organizing zombie walks to promoting food and blood drives, Greg Hinaman (head zombie), Fattie King, and the rest of the gang, have devoted countless hours to help bring smiles (and wide eyes) to the faces of children who could use a pick-me-up.

After taking some time off, the Terror Technologies (Zombies for Charity) is back, with an event that they are touting as “the first of its kind in Buffalo.” On Saturday, August 11, the community is invited to attend a barbecue that will take place in an old haunted house foundation that looks like a boardwalk pier without the haunt walls or hallways. Sounds intriguing, right? The property features three decks, with plenty of shade, and plenty of sunshine (depending on your mood – all moods are welcome).

We play dead so that others may live.

“Tons of people who visited my Haunted House from the 90’s thru 2011 thought they were going through my actual house Halloween season,” said Halloween promoter and iconic WNY zombie, Greg Hinaman. “But it was ALL outside – 3,000 square feet complete with a wooden boardwalk and creative tenting. It was pretty much water tight! After years of running the Haunted House, the backyard was just going to hell. In the end, I lost interest in keeping it up after being diagnosed with cancer in 2015, but I started hacking away at it starting mid May and haven’t stopped since. The garage had major leak issues – flooring had to be put in, roof was temporally patched, fixing the decks, making a camo-net sunshade, have a few 10×20 carports back up like in the old haunt days for shade, and its making me want to have supporters over for a barbecue and food drive. I got a lot done so folks can come and reminisce what once was one of WNY’s best free haunted attractions around!”

If you have ever attended any one of the fantastic Terror Tech events, then you know that the Blood Crew & Friends BBQ will be a real hoot. There will be yard games on hand, such as corn hole, bocce ball, Jarts, washer toss, life-size Jenga, ladder ball toss, and backyard Yahtzee. Greg is asking that visitors BYOB, and bring a dish to share. Bring a fold up chair if you know you’ll be sitting down for a spell. More than anything else, bring some non-perishable food, so that the Terror Tech gang can deliver the goods to the Food Bank of WNY.

Terror Technologies Blood Crew & Friends BBQ

Saturday August 11, 2018

Starts: 3pm | Ends: When people go home

Terror Tech HQ – 439 Tremaine Avenue, Kenmore NY 14217

Rain or shine

RSVP, and let Greg know if you are bringing a dish to avoid duplications – events716@gmail.com.

Follow the Terror Tech Facebook page for additional details as they unfold

Lead image: Record set for largest group of zombies in a 4th of July parade (81 total @ Riverside Friendship Festival)