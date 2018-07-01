Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Sign of Things to Come: 380 Niagara Street

Benderson Development is proposing a makeover for a former auto repair shop. Marketing signs at 380 Niagara Street show renovations plans to create medical, office, and/or retail space.

The former Goodyear Auto Service Center was built in 1989 and contains 6,240 sq.ft. of space.

