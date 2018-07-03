On Friday, July 13, kids are invited to take part in an interactive writing experience that will result in young ones being encouraged to share their unique stories and write their own books. A network of local authors will help to guide the kids through the process.
This authors-making-authors, interactive journey will take place on the boardwalk and will teach kids how to share their own unique stories by writing their very own books!
Authors on hand include Lena Cannata Patterson, Diane De Young, D.W. Harper, Sarah Klaiber, Molly O’Malley Pitman, K.W. Wilson, and local illustrator Jeff Perdziak.
The event, called Share Your Story: An Interactive Writing Experience for Kids, will include:
- Numerous activities for the kids
- Meet-and-greet opportunities with the authors
- An interactive activity center where children can create their own book
The participating authors will be selling and signing their own books, which will be an exciting experience for aspiring young authors. Partial proceeds from book sales on that day will be directed to Western New York charities chosen by the organizers, including Autism Services, the SPCA, and Ohana 100 which provides underprivileged children with books.
Share Your Story: An Interactive Writing Experience for Kids
Friday, July 13, 2018
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Canalside
Admission is free and the event is open to the public!
For more information, please follow the event on Facebook