Schneider Architectural Services is tapped for 111 Hydraulic Street

It’s official. Schneider Architectural Services has been awarded the commission to design 111 Hydraulic Street. An architectural competition was held, in which over 100,000 sq. ft. of retail, commercial, and residential would be built at the corner of Hydraulic and Seneca, with a completion date of fall of 2021.

111 Hydraulic Street is #18 on the map

The 111 Hydraulic Street project goes a long way towards fulfilling Larkin Development Group’s vision to create a mixed use neighborhood with residential, office, manufacturing, retail and culinary focused businesses (even though they did not land the culinary school). 

Vacant lot is in close proximity to Larkin Square

Schneider Family Services posted a fly by animation of the project, which encompasses a number of design elements historically found throughout the city of Buffalo.

“We are proud to have been awarded the commission to design 111 Hydraulic Street for the Larkin Development Group! We are thrilled to be providing the architectural and design services for this new 125,000 SF project coming to Larkinville. Check out one of the animations from our submission and stay tuned for project updates.” – Schneider Family Services

