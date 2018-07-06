Saturday Mornings – Free Guided Meditations at Ashker’s in The Park

It’s funny. The other day I was telling some people about a free weekly guided meditation series at Ashker’s in The Park. While they were interested in the idea, their big question was, “Where is Ashker’s in The Park?”
Ashker’s in The Park is the quaint food and refreshment hut in Delaware Park near the corner of Meadow & Nottingham (learn more). During the summertime, it’s one of the greatest places to hang out, grab a cold pressed juice, nibble on some healthy fare, and watch the world go by. It’s the perfect spot for cyclists, families, and anyone else who enjoys the outdoors. There are plenty of spots to sit and relax, which brings me to the point of this post – the free guided meditations.
Every Saturday, at 7am, Ashker’s in The Park offers up a one-hour-long, free, guided meditation behind their shack, on the lawn. All you need to do is bring your own cushion and Ashker’s will handle the rest.
Photos of Ashker’s in The Park courtesy Ashker’s