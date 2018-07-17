Roots Coffee and Tea is a Good Fit for Hertel

A new coffee and tea shop will be opening on Hertel Avenue, tomorrow (Wednesday, July 18) at 7am. Roots Coffee and Tea will be taking over the former New Moon Café, located directly across from The Co-op. According to co-owner Philip Silvestri, Roots will be dedicated to supporting locally produced goods whenever possible.
“We will be selling coffee, specialty espresso based drinks, loose leaf teas, kombucha, and baked goods,” said Silvestri. “We have created a great environment that is focused on community and joining people together. We are passionate about Buffalo and all our neighborhoods, so we are working with all WNY vendors as well as having cups that are entirely compostable. The (regional) vendors we are working with are Overwinter Coffee, Snowy Owl Kombucha (on tap), The Blue Eyed Baker, and Happy Earth Tea (Rochester).”
It’s great to see new businesses starting off in the right directions. By supporting other local enterprises, and paying attention to environmental issues, it sounds as if Roots Coffee and Tea will be another win for Hertel.
Roots Coffee and Tea | 1685 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14216 | Facebook