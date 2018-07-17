Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Roots Coffee and Tea is a Good Fit for Hertel

0 Comments

A new coffee and tea shop will be opening on Hertel Avenue, tomorrow (Wednesday, July 18) at 7am. Roots Coffee and Tea will be taking over the former New Moon Café, located directly across from The Co-op. According to co-owner Philip Silvestri, Roots will be dedicated to supporting locally produced goods whenever possible.

“We will be selling coffee, specialty espresso based drinks, loose leaf teas, kombucha, and baked goods,” said Silvestri. “We have created a great environment that is focused on community and joining people together. We are passionate about Buffalo and all our neighborhoods, so we are working with all WNY vendors as well as having cups that are entirely compostable. The (regional) vendors we are working with are Overwinter Coffee, Snowy Owl Kombucha (on tap), The Blue Eyed Baker, and Happy Earth Tea (Rochester).”

It’s great to see new businesses starting off in the right directions. By supporting other local enterprises, and paying attention to environmental issues, it sounds as if Roots Coffee and Tea will be another win for Hertel.

Roots Coffee and Tea | 1685 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14216 | Facebook

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments