Refilling: Ellicott’s Planned New Housing for W. Delavan Sites

Ellicott Development is proposing two residences for 619-621 W. Delevan Avenue where it is seeking to demolish two multi-family residential buildings. The Preservation Board will weigh in on the demolition request at its meeting on July 12. Ellicott Development purchased 619 W. Delavan in February 2016 for $290,000 and 621 W. Delavan in July 2015 for $130,000. The properties are within the Elmwood Historic District (East).
The developer will also need a couple of variances if it wishes to construct what it is proposing:
1. Zoning Ordinance 3.2.2-E-C – Finished ground level floor level (min/max) 0’-4’:
An area variance from this requirement would allow for a ground floor level 7.5’ above grade. We feel that the variance being requested is justified since it allows for our design to be consistent with the ground floor elevation of the adjacent homes on the street that currently sit above the 4’ maximum as required by code.
2. Zoning Ordinance 6.2.2-Q-1 – Garage must be setback 20’ from the front façade of the principal building:
We are requesting an area variance from this requirement to have a garage door along the front façade of both units. We feel that the variance being requested is justified since similar conditions already existing in the neighborhood. 647 and 657 West Delevan are the closest examples of existing homes with garages at the front elevation. Unlike the existing neighboring homes at 647 and 657 West Delevan where the garage door is out at the face of the home, the proposed garages at 619 and 621 West Delavan will be setback under the front porch which overhang a portion of the driveway putting the garage under a shadow line and minimizing its presence. The below grade garage/basement elevation further screens the proposed garage doors.
Ellicott Development has said it would like to start construction in late fall if the City approves its demolition and variance requests.
Hat Tip: Facebook Green Code Watch page for the info.