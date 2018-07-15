Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funding Lends Support To 55 Greater Buffalo Organizations

Earlier in the week, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo announced that 55 Western New York organizations will benefit from varying allotments derived from over $1 million in grant awards via Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds. The endowment funds are made possible via the Legacy Funds at the Community Foundation. These funds are meant to sustain the memory of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. by bolstering and enhancing the following aspects of Buffalo in a positive manner:
- Caregivers
- Community Assets
- Design and Access
- Youth Sports
The four quality of life categories were considered of special importance to Mr. Wilson during his lifetime.
“The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo is honored to be a trusted partner with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. These endowment funds will support causes that were important to Mr. Wilson during his lifetime and will have a significant impact in our region today and for generations to come,” said Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker, President and CEO of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. “The organizations receiving awards through the 2018 grant process reflect Mr. Wilson’s legacy – one of a commitment to philanthropy, innovation, collaboration and the communities he cared deeply about.”
Each recipient of the funds was required to go through a competitive application process. Following is a breakdown of funding awarded to each of the 55 organizations:
Caregivers
- Brian Moorman’s P.U.N.T. Foundation $10,000
- Alzheimer’s Association, Western New York Chapter $15,500
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northtowns $10,000
- Catholic Charities of Buffalo $25,000
- Chautauqua Adult Day Care Centers, Inc. $10,500
- Child & Family Services $11,836
- Cradle Beach $12,500
- Healthy Community Alliance, Inc. $25,000
- Hillside Children’s Foundation $25,000
- Hunter’s Hope Foundation $25,000
- Mental Health Association of Erie County, Inc. $23,132
- Mercy Hospital Foundation $21,000
- People, Inc. $22,840
- Southern Tier Health Care System, Inc. $25,000
Community Assets
- Ballet Artists of WNY, Inc. (Neglia Ballet) $10,000
- Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park $16,165
- The Buffalo History Museum $10,000
- Buffalo String Works $18,517
- CEPA Gallery $10,000
- Community Music School of Buffalo $7,650
- Explore Buffalo $18,768
- King Urban Life Center $10,000
- Peace of the City $21,000
- Richardson Center Corporation $25,000
- The Buffalo Zoo $15,750
Design and Access
- Buffalo Lighthouse Association $50,000
- Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper $30,000
- Camp Puzzle Peace $46,000
- Forest Lawn Heritage Foundation $50,000
- Hamburg Natural History Society, Inc. $15,500
- Houghton College $29,306
- Town of Sheridan (via Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation) $22,000
- Western New York Land Conservancy $50,000
Youth Sports
- Algonquin Sports for Kids, Inc. $23,500
- BestSelf Behavioral Health, Inc. $25,000
- Buffalo City Swim Racers Inc. $15,458
- Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy $21,315
- Chautauqua Striders $9,611
- Community Support Group of Southwestern New York (SWNY) $24,206
- Cradle Beach $10,000
- Daemen College $25,000
- Dominik Hasek Youth Hockey League Inc. $10,000
- D’Youville College $25,000
- Genesee YMCA $11,000
- Jamestown Audubon Society, Inc. $13,000
- Mason’s Mission Foundation $10,000
- MotorMVB Foundation, Inc. $12,500
- NativityMiguel Middle School of Buffalo $10,000
- Nor-Ton Red Jacket Club, Inc. $11,200
- Rural Outreach Center $15,000
- SABAH, Inc. $18,210
- The Miracle League of Western New York $10,000
- University District Community Development Association $15,000
- Victory Sports Global Outreach, Inc. $10,000
- Westside International Soccer, Inc. $25,000
Information regarding the next granting cycle will be available in the Fall at www.cfgb.org.
To learn more about grants offered by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation directly, please visit RCWJRF.org.
