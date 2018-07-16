Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Paving Watch: Parking Lot (re)Proposed for Elmwood

A plan for a parking lot at 880 Elmwood Avenue is back, this time with a new applicant. Ellicott Development is seeking approval to construct an accessory parking lot at the vacant site to serve its mixed-use project at nearby 905 Elmwood and help alleviate the demand for on-street parking spaces.

The lot would hold 16 vehicles and have landscaping and an ornamental fence with brick piers along Elmwood and five feet of landscaping in the back of the lot. The remainder of the site will be paved with no parking lot shading provided. The site plan also does not show new fencing along the adjacent property lines.

In its application, Ellicott says “the proposed variance will not have an adverse impact on the physical or environmental conditions in the neighborhood” and “will not be a detriment to nearby properties.”

Last year, owner Kevin Barry sought to construct a paid parking lot on the 38’ x 180’ site. That plan was turned down. The Zoning Board of Appeals will consider Ellicott’s proposal on Wednesday.

