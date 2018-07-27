Party For The People 2018

On Wednesday, August 1, Friends of Night People will be hosting a Party For The People at Flying Bison Brewing Company. Attendees to the event will not only get a chance to enjoy some incredible live music:
5:30p – Hop Hop
6:00p – Welks Mice
6:30p – Curtis Lovell
7:00p – Derick Evans & Company
7:45p – Folkfaces
… they will be also be happy to know that they are supporting an organization that helps the homeless to access food, clothing, medical care, and counseling. In the end, the party is about providing hope to people who are down on their luck.
This is an all-ages charity concert, with beer from Flying Bison, and food from Friends of the Night People. There will be basket raffles, and a 50/50 door raffle, so be sure to throw down a couple of bucks to help out people who could use a kind hearted lift.
Party For The People
Wednesday, August 1, 2018
Flying Bison Brewing Company | 840 Seneca Street | Buffalo, New York 14210
Doors 5:00p
Music 5:30p-8:30p
$10 general admission
$25 all inclusive ticket (includes admission, two Flying Bison craft beers or sodas, and a dinner plate)
This event has been made possible by the Morris Scholarship and Fellowship Fund and the College of Arts and Sciences at the University at Buffalo