Outbound: Hawk Creek’s 31st Annual Wild Renn Fest

Every year, Hawk Creek Wildlife Center invites the community to attend a celebration of wildlife like no other. This year is a very special event, considering that visitors will get a chance to check out the wildlife center’s new facility.
Adding to the excitement, visitors will get a chance to see:
- Aerial acrobatics of free-flying birds during the Flying Bird Show
- Up-close animal encounters (local and exotic wildlife) & live demonstrations
- A visit by nationally renowned Jarod Miller of Animal Exploration from 11:00am to 4:00pm
- Delicious food and vendors selling their wares
This year’s Wild Renn Fest has a super special twist. All of the events and activities will have a medieval theme, which means that families will encounter all sorts of unexpected delights. For example, children will have a chance to become “dragonologists” – experts on dragons. There will be a marketplace with kings, queens, jesters, and peasants, all of whom are there to entertain visitors. The festival grounds will be filled with an array of medieval naturalists and exhibitors, with surprises around every corner.
If you’ve never been to Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, then you don’t know what you’re missing. It’s a real gem of a place, that is inspirational on many fronts. Add some medieval mayhem, and you’ve got just the right mix for a fun-filled afternoon perfect for the entire family.
- Renaissance-themed
- Medieval reenactments
- Ancient art of falconry
- Here be dragons exhibit
- Dozens of artists
- Food and Drink
- Musical entertainment
Wild Renn Fest
Saturday & Sunday, July 21 & 22, 2018
11am to 4pm each day
Hawk Creek Wildlife Center | 1963 Mill Road | West Falls, New York 14170
Event parking is free and tickets are $16 for adults, $13 for veterans and seniors, $9 for children 5-12 (4 and under are free), and $36 for a family pass (up to 2 adults and 3 children). Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online. Please visit www.wildrennfest.org or call 716-652-8646 for information and directions. No pets please. Event is rain or shine.