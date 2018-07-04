Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Outbound: Registration Open for the 2018 KanJam World Championship

Do you think that you’re good at KanJam? Do you believe that you’re the best KanJammer around? If you do, then you’re going to want to sign up for the 2018 KanJam World Championship, set to be held in North Tonawanda. 

This is not you’re average KanJam tournament. Rather, this is the master KanJam tournament that draws players from all over the country to compete for top prizes.

How did Greater Buffalo manage to secure this coveted championship? Well, it’s because KanJam was invented in Buffalo, which means that it’s a home grown game.

KanJam was created in the 1980s by Charles Sciandra and Paul Swisher in Buffalo, originally being called ‘Garbage Can Frisbee’. 

Registration is currently open. It’s time to sign up your team!

Over 100 teams from around the country will be battling it out this year. Everyone is welcome to compete, or cheer on their favorite teams. Either way, it’s time to grab your yellow disc, a couple of KanJam cans, and get huckin’ and dunkin’ for some real summertime fun.

Registration Open: 2018 KanJam World Championship

Saturday, August 11th, 2018

9:00 am to 6:00 pm (Team check-in is from 8:15 am to 8:45 am)

COST: $60 per team (by July 15th), or $70 per team (after July 15th)

DEADLINE: Registration ends July 31st, 2018 or once 120 teams have registered, whichever comes first

Gratwick Hose Fire Co. #6 Picnic Grounds | 110 Ward Rd | North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Click here for further details

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

