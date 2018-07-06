Outbound: NARTcan – Artwork Reflecting on Addiction

The addiction crisis affects all of us in one way or another. From alcohol to opioids, it can be hard to escape the darkness that addictions bring on. The best that we can do is to shine a light on that darkness, to help guide addicts to a place of hope.
Later this evening (Friday, July 6), a very special collective art event is being held at Project 308 Gallery in North Tonawanda. The artists participating in the show have all had to deal with the issue of addiction at some point, which means that this will be an exploration of the deepest parts of the mind, body, and soul.
Multi-media artwork will be presented, by selected artists from New York City, Toronto, Boston, Chicago and Rochester. These artists all share something very powerful. There is a connection that is undeniable, and each artist has chosen to use art as a tool to help overcome the emotional rollercoaster brought on by addiction. While the artists all share a commonality, they each choose to express it in a different way.
A percentage of art sales will be donated to the Mark Blazek Memorial Fund. Mark Blazek was a student at University at Buffalo who passed away from an overdose.
The NARTcan show has been curated by Justin Chaize, a Registered Nurse and a Graduate student at the University at Rochester School of Nursing’s Family Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program. NARTcan is a play on the word “Narcan”, which is a medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially in the case of an overdose.
Artists participating in the show include:
- Antonino Barbagallo
- Susan Carr
- Paul Cooley
- Lagana
- Kirsten Leach
- Claire Martin
- Simone Ochrym
- David Rappeneau
- Emily Rapport
- Ryan M. Schroeder
- Michelle Silver
- Justin Sterling
- Paul Suepat
- Raymond Waters
The NARTcan opening exhibit will be followed by a one-man play on Saturday, July 7.
How to Be a Respectable Junkie , a one-man play written by Greg Vovos and performed by Christopher Bohan will have a one-time showing on Saturday, July 7th at 4PM in conjunction with the NARTCAN exhibition. Tickets are required to attend this play and can be purchased by registering here.
NARTcan – Artwork Reflecting on Addiction
Opening reception of NARTCAN
Friday, July 6, 2018
6-9 PM
The exhibition will be on view July 6-27, 2018, free admission
“How to Be a Respectable Junkie” Play: Saturday, July 7 at 4PM (Tickets Required)
Project 308 Gallery | 308 Oliver Street | North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Gallery Hours during this exhibition:
Tues. 1-6PM
Wed. 6:30-8:30 PM
Thurs. 1-6PM
Saturday 12-3PM
See Facebook event for more information