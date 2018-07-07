Outbound: Inaugural Music & Arts Festival of the Tonawandas

Greater Buffalo is certainly lucky to be considered by many as The Land of Festivals. Barely a day goes by when there’s not a significant festival to attend. Each event has its own twist. And in Buffalo, there are a lot of ‘twists’, such as beer and spirits, all sorts of food, and music and art.

Speaking of music and art, the Tonawandas (the Twin Cities) are preparing to host the inaugural Music & Arts Festival of the Tonawandas, which will be a multi-day celebration of culturals. The festival is being headed up by Carnegie Art Center and Gateway Harbor, in partnership with Project 308 Art Gallery, River Art Gallery, Partners in Art, both cities’ youth centers and various local businesses.

Altogether, this festival will be a five-day shindig dedicated to the history and art communities of the two cities. Over the course of a week, friends and families will gather together, to partake in myriad undertakings, including listening to live music, experiencing artistic endeavors, and eating plenty of food. Local businesses, galleries, and museums will partake in the experience, which will be held from July 31 to August 4 2018.

The festival schedule is as follows:

July 31: 11 am to 6 pm – The Corning Glass Barge (from the Corning Glass Museum) and the Lois McClure Boat will be docked at Gateway Harbor and will be open to the public for tours. Check out their full schedule here.

5 pm: Webster’s Bistro & Bar will host a Farm to Table Artisans Block Party & Dinner – This event will feature painters, musicians and chefs who will put on demonstrations outside of the restaurant. Dinner will be served at 7 pm, during which local watercolor artist Jody Ziehm will be the featured artist. Reservations for the dinner can be made by visiting River Art Gallery & Gifts at 83 Webster Street or purchased online at carnegieartcenter.org.

August 1: 6 to 10 pm – Gateway Harbor will host “Who Are You”, a tribute to The Who, a free concert on the North Tonawanda side of Gateway Harbor Park. The concert will also feature internationally renowned artist, Philip Burke live painting during the concert. There will also be a merchandise tent on site selling high quality Philip Burke prints and other gifts. Burke’s performance is sponsored by River Art Gallery And Gifts and Pencil In The River Studio.

August 2: 5 to 8 pm – Food Truck Thursday will return to the Tonawanda side of Gateway Harbor, bringing food trucks, live music and a craft show to the Young Street “hub”.

August 3: 8 pm – The Riviera Theatre will host a concert with Carla Sacco, who will perform a tribute to Shania Twain, and Fresh Horses, a tribute act performing the hits of Garth Brooks. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased on the theater’s website, www.rivieratheatre.org, or at their box office, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Friday. The theater is located at 67 Webster Street.

August 4: An all-day art walk will be held spanning both cities. It will include art shows and family-friendly activities at various art galleries, businesses and museums.

Visit Art Walk of the Tonawandas for a full schedule of events

Some highlights include:

10 am to 2 pm: Children’s activities on both sides of the harbor with local food and live music.

10 am to 5 pm: Artists will be featured at various locations throughout town, at local galleries, downtown businesses and on Oliver Street. Project 308 Gallery will be hosting the 5th Annual Oliver Street Art Festival.

4 to 6 pm: An art auction will be held at the The Boardroom – a Board game Café featuring works that were created during the course of the festival. Proceeds will benefit the participating artists and next year’s festival.



See Facebook event