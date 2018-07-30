Outbound: Hull Family Home and Farmstead – Girls and Their Dolls Garden Party

Back in May, we posted about the history of The Hull House, the oldest fully restored stone dwelling in Erie County. The structure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the New York State Register of Historic Sites. If you read the article, and thought to yourself, I will visit The Hull House when the right opportunity comes about, then perhaps that opportunity is close at hand.
Last year was the first time that The Hull House hosted the Girls and Their Dolls Garden Party. The occasion was such a big hit, that they are doing it again. The historic grounds and gardens are the perfect place to hold such a party – the gardens will be in full bloom, and the restored property is perfectly intact, much as it was in 1804, when Warren Hull and his wife Polly, along with their 10 children, lived in the house that still features original woodwork, flooring, doorways, windows, stairways, and fireplaces.
Walking into the Hull House is like stepping back in time, when life was, maybe not easier, but it was certainly not as complicated. The garden party is a rare opportunity to do the things that are cherished by little girls (and their dolls). There’s a luncheon inside the Victorian House house on the site (houses the Hull House Foundation headquarters), with tea sandwiches, caprese salad, fruit, cookies, and cakes. There will also be a fairy scavenger hunt and party favors, a chance to purchase doll clothing, and have their photos taken with their favorite doll(s). A raffle for an American Girl doll basket will be held during the garden party.
This is a wonderful opportunity for little girls to take their best doll friends on an outing of a lifetime.
Girls and Their Dolls Garden Party
Hull Family Home & Farmstead
Sunday, August 12, 2018
There will be two luncheon sittings: at 11:00 a.m. and at 2:00 p.m.
The Hull Family Home & Farmstead is located at 5976 Genesee Street in Lancaster.
You can register for the Garden Party, by clicking here.
Photos of Hull House by Gary S. Howell courtesy of the Hull Family Home & Farmstead | Photo of garden partygoer courtesy of the Hull Family Home and Farmstead.