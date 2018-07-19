Outbound: FLW Inspired Library and Community Center Opens in West Seneca

At first glance, you might think that you’re looking at a Frank Lloyd Wright building. But the new West Seneca Library and Community Center is not the work of FLW, rather it is inspired by the world renowned American architect.
Construction on the project started back in September of 2016, and met some controversy along the way due to the exorbitant price tag, but it seems as if much of the hoopla has died down now that the building is open, and people are seeing the finished work first hand.
While FLW purists will have some issues with the project, most people will probably look at the new build as a tribute to the legendary architect. Visitors to the building would undoubtedly admit that it’s a lot more attractive than a lot of other new rural builds that have been constructed in recent decades.
The $13.5 million dollar center, built by Resetarits Construction Corp., features library space for children and adults, a café that will be operated by Spot Coffee, an indoor/outdoor fireplace, and a ‘rec room’, among other amenities. The following 3D walk through was produced by CPL: Architecture – Engineering – Planning.
The next time that you’re heading over to Schwabl’s for an expertly carved roast beef sandwich, chances are you will pass by this newly opened library at 1300 Union Road. One thing is for sure – you can’t miss it, and it’s sure to spur debates between critics and fans for many years to come.